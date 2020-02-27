New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,323 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $54.54. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $1,515,590. 38.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

