New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,208 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

PDM stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 9,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,929. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

