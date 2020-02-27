New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,000 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Universal Forest Products worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 3,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,204. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

