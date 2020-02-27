New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Matson worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Matson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 100,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. Matson Inc has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.26 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATX. ValuEngine lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.