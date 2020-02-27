New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

