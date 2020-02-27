New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

IOSP traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.35. 1,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.25. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

In other Innospec news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

