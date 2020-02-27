New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 194.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 133.8% in the third quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,557. SJW Group has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.01.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $199,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

