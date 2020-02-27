New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.22 Million Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,945 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 11,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,350. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.69. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.51%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

