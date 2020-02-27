New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.13 Million Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National General were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in National General by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 714,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 374,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National General by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National General by 308.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 175,405 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NGHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,113. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. National General Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. National General’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.