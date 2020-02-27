New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.06 Million Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Natera worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,617.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $151,695.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,026.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 311,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,273,141 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Natera Inc has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

