New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.73 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,204,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.86. 614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,882. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

