New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 3,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

