New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.76. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

