New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Taubman Centers worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 177.4% during the third quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. 403,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,305. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

