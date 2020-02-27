New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,390,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Nevro worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,969. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.46. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.33.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

