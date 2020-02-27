New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,829 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Deluxe worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Deluxe by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 75,957 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.29. 5,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,212. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.39. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

