New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,690 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCBI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

