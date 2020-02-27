Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Nevro updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NVRO traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.25. 8,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,969. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. Nevro has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $148.05.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.