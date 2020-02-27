Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.37 and a 200 day moving average of $311.18. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $392.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

