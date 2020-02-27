Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $132.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.71. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

