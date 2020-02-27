Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Stephens

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

