MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE:MVC traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. MVC Capital has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MVC Capital by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in MVC Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MVC Capital by 186.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in MVC Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

