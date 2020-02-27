Motco Has $15.65 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 961,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $151,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $14,690,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,705,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.