Morgan Stanley Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $33.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

