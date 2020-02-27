Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE MNR opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,957 shares of company stock worth $280,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

