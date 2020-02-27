Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million.

Shares of Moneygram International stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 34,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,136. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Moneygram International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

