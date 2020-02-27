Mohan S. Gyani Buys 12,500 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Mohan S. Gyani bought 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.57. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

