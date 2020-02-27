Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

MRNA opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

