Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,369,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

MTX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.24. 32,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

