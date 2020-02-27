Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

MIME stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.09, a P/E/G ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,601,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,250. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Mimecast by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

