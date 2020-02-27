Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of MLR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.86. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $341.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

