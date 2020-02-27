Mike J. Taylor Acquires 5,000 Shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

