Mike J. Taylor Acquires 5,000 Shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00.
NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.
