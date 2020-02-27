Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Toth bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 364,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 181,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

