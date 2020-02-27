Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.47. 3,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,571. Middleby has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average of $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

