Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,847 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 371,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,175 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 56,325 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.2% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. 42,217,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.38. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

