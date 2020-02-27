Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,217,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. The company has a market capitalization of $1,294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

