Michael Paul North Sells 9,413 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of AMED stock opened at $188.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.