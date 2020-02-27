Michael Paul North Sells 9,413 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $188.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

