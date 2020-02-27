Michael A. Sgro Sells 9,502 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.93. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.