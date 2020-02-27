MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MFA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,641,000 after acquiring an additional 377,366 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,764,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,146,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,799 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

