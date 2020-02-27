Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 454.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $920.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.98%. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EBSB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

