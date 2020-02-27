Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Mercury NZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Shares of ASX MCY traded down A$0.35 ($0.25) on Thursday, hitting A$4.65 ($3.30). The company had a trading volume of 6,009 shares. Mercury NZ has a 12-month low of A$3.44 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of A$5.44 ($3.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.74.

Mercury NZ Company Profile

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity in New Zealand. The company operates through Energy Markets and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

