Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Mercury NZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Shares of ASX MCY traded down A$0.35 ($0.25) on Thursday, hitting A$4.65 ($3.30). The company had a trading volume of 6,009 shares. Mercury NZ has a 12-month low of A$3.44 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of A$5.44 ($3.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.74.
Mercury NZ Company Profile
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury NZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury NZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.