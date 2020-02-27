Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.72. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Earnings History for Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

