Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.72. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

