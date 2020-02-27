Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 679.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Medallia worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 754,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,463. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,279 shares of company stock worth $14,056,435.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

