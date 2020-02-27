Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

MTDR traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 2,757,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $172,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.