Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Position Decreased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 2,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,027. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.