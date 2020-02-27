Mark Smith Buys 100,000 Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB) Stock

NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB) Director Mark Smith acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$10,070,000.

NB opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.21, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $169.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.69. NioCorp Developments Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$0.94.

NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

