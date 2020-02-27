ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 475,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 41.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. CL King assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $78.50. 144,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

