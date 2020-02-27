MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

MNKD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 91,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,631. MannKind has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $278.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

