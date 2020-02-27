Mandy Yang Sells 18,000 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 92.35%. The company’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

