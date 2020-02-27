Macmahon Holdings Limited (MAH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on April 2nd

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of ASX:MAH opened at A$0.30 ($0.21) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. Macmahon has a 12-month low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of A$0.30 ($0.21). The company has a market cap of $646.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

In other Macmahon news, insider Bruce Munro 97,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. Also, insider Michael Finnegan purchased 134,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,955.20 ($23,372.48).

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

